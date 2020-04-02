Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 1.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.Amcor plc
(AMCR - Free Report
) : This manufacturer and seller of packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.85%, compared with the industry average of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 3.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.95%.
