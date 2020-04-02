Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote

Euronav’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Euronav NV Price

Euronav NV Price

Euronav NV price | Euronav NV Quote

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Quote

Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. price | Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Quote

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote

DHT Holdings’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price

DHT Holdings, Inc. price | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote

Novan, Inc. (NOVN - Free Report) : This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Novan Inc. Price and Consensus

Novan Inc. Price and Consensus

Novan Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novan Inc. Quote

Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Novan Inc. Price

Novan Inc. Price

Novan Inc. price | Novan Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Novan Inc. (NOVN) - free report >>

Euronav NV (EURN) - free report >>

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) - free report >>

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical oil-energy