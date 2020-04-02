Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Euronav’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novan, Inc. (NOVN - Free Report) : This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Euronav NV Price and Consensus
Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote
Euronav’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Euronav NV Price
Euronav NV price | Euronav NV Quote
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aytu Bioscience, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Quote
Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price
Aytu Bioscience, Inc. price | Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Quote
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote
DHT Holdings’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DHT Holdings, Inc. Price
DHT Holdings, Inc. price | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote
Novan, Inc. (NOVN - Free Report) : This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Novan Inc. Price and Consensus
Novan Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novan Inc. Quote
Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Novan Inc. Price
Novan Inc. price | Novan Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>