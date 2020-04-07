Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE - Free Report) : This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company owns and operates crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.1% over the last 60 days.
GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) : This multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This company that provides various digital financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th
