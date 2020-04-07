Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL - Free Report) : This specialty biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.
RedHill Biopharma’s shares gained 1.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Euronav’s shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Summit Therapeutics’ shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX - Free Report) : This digital media company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
LiveXLive Media’s shares gained 16.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
