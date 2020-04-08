New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a public homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Amcor plc (AMCR - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) : This company provides management and technology consulting has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This company that provides inspection and metrology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
