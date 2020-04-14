Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) : This company that operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS - Free Report) : This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This provider of health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) : This company that produces, distributes, markets, and sells various natural and organic foods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) : This company that provides financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) : This company that operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
21Vianet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 21Vianet Group, Inc. Quote
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS - Free Report) : This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This provider of health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) : This company that produces, distributes, markets, and sells various natural and organic foods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) : This company that provides financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Oportun Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oportun Financial Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>