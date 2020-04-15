Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) : This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Exterran Corporation (EXTN - Free Report) : This systems and process company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company that operates as a gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) : This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Exterran Corporation (EXTN - Free Report) : This systems and process company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company that operates as a gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
