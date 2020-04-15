Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:
Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) : This provider of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Chewy's shares gained 74.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of kitchens and joinery products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Howden Joinery’s shares gained 25.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This provider of subscription streaming entertainment service has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Netflix’s shares gained 39.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nautilus, Inc. (NLS - Free Report) : This designer and developer of cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.
Nautilus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
