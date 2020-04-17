Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For April 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus
Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company QuoteChemed Corporation (CHE - Free Report) : This company that provides hospice and palliative care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Chemed Corporation Price and Consensus
Chemed Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chemed Corporation Quote
FTI Consulting, Inc. Price and Consensus
FTI Consulting, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>