New Strong Buy Stocks For April 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) : This company that primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Fortive Corporation (FTV - Free Report) : This diversified industrial growth company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
