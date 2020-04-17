Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical products developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.05, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ampco-Pittsburgh has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This provider of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.98, compared with 142.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS - Free Report) : This provider of construction, maintenance and support services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Williams Industrial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
