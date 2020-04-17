Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:
Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN - Free Report) : This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
Manning & Napier’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 19.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX - Free Report) : This oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
CytomX Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI - Free Report) : This point-of-care diagnostic tests manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Chembio Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) : This Web accessibility solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.
AudioEye’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
