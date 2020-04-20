Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Aravive, Inc. (ARAV - Free Report) : This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Aravive’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 19.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Celyad SA (CYAD - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Celyad’s shares gained 84.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Mersana Therapeutics’ shares gained 78.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 32.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Aravive, Inc. (ARAV - Free Report) : This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
ARAVIVE, INC Price and Consensus
ARAVIVE, INC price-consensus-chart | ARAVIVE, INC Quote
Aravive’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 19.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ARAVIVE, INC Price
ARAVIVE, INC price | ARAVIVE, INC Quote
Celyad SA (CYAD - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Celyad SA Price and Consensus
Celyad SA price-consensus-chart | Celyad SA Quote
Celyad’s shares gained 84.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Celyad SA Price
Celyad SA price | Celyad SA Quote
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Mersana Therapeutics’ shares gained 78.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. price | Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 32.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>