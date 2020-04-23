New Strong Buy Stocks For April 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures electronic systems and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) : This company that distributes and retails grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
