Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.
