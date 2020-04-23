Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Conagra Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.

Conagra Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Conagra Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Conagra Brands Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Global Net Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Net Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Net Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Global Net Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Net Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Net Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) - free report >>

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) - free report >>

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) - free report >>

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance