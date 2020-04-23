New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This American beverage developer, manufacturer, and distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) : This American manufacturer of jam, peanut butter, jelly, fruit syrups and beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
