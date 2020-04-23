Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This company engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 45.7% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 21.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CorMedix, Inc. (CRMD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
CorMedix’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV - Free Report) : This manufacturer of three-wheeled electric vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Arcimoto’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Ovid Therapeutics’ shares gained 38.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
