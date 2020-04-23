Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:
Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) : This provider of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Chewy's shares gained 38.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 22.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of kitchens and joinery products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Howden Joinery’s shares gained 29.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This provider of subscription streaming entertainment service has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Netflix’s shares gained 29.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) : This food company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Conagra’s shares gained 30.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
