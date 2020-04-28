Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

OSI Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

OSI Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

OSI Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

OSI Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This company that provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

Resideo Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) - free report >>

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary transportation