Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Price and Consensus
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Quote
B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) : This gold producer with three operational mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus
B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 104.2% over the last 60 days.
Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus
Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) : This company that provides online trading services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the sports, entertainment and media industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
The Madison Square Garden Company Price and Consensus
The Madison Square Garden Company price-consensus-chart | The Madison Square Garden Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
