Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 14.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW - Free Report) : This company that develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Pixelworks’ shares gained 43.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma’s shares gained 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO - Free Report) : This a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Abeona Therapeutics’ shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Published in

business-services finance medical