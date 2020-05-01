Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 30th
