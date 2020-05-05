New Strong Buy Stocks for May 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Reed's, Inc. (REED - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, and markets medical devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX - Free Report) : This oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.
Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
