Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.54%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.45%, compared with the industry average of 5.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.12%, compared with the industry average of 5.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.81%.

