Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Iamgold Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) : This company that provides information solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This Tier 1 Internet Service Provider (ISP) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th
