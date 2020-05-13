New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Macro Bank Inc (BMA - Free Report) : This leading bank in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL - Free Report) : This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This company that provides educational services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 200% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
