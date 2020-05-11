Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.57%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.01%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.
