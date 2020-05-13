Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS - Free Report) : This clinical stage biotechnological company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Cellectis SA Price and Consensus

Cellectis SA Price and Consensus

Cellectis SA price-consensus-chart | Cellectis SA Quote

Cellectis' shares gained 54.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cellectis SA Price

Cellectis SA Price

Cellectis SA price | Cellectis SA Quote

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG - Free Report) : This operator of direct-to-student learning platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Chegg Inc Price and Consensus

Chegg Inc Price and Consensus

Chegg Inc price-consensus-chart | Chegg Inc Quote

Chegg’s shares gained 60.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Chegg Inc Price

Chegg Inc Price

Chegg Inc price | Chegg Inc Quote

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

IVERIC bio Inc Price and Consensus

IVERIC bio Inc Price and Consensus

IVERIC bio Inc price-consensus-chart | IVERIC bio Inc Quote

IVERIC's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IVERIC bio Inc Price

IVERIC bio Inc Price

IVERIC bio Inc price | IVERIC bio Inc Quote

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) : This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price and Consensus

Turtle Beach Corporation Price and Consensus

Turtle Beach Corporation price-consensus-chart | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

Turtle Beach's shares gained 50% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price

Turtle Beach Corporation Price

Turtle Beach Corporation price | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - free report >>

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) - free report >>

Cellectis SA (CLLS) - free report >>

Chegg Inc (CHGG) - free report >>

Published in

communications medical