Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Enviva Partners LP Price and Consensus
Enviva Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Enviva Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Enviva Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners LP Quote
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX - Free Report) : This operator of midstream infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Noble Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Noble Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Noble Midstream Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Noble Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Noble Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Noble Midstream Partners LP Quote
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Price and Consensus
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp price-consensus-chart | Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.2%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Quote
