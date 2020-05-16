Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO - Free Report) : This biopharma technology platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Halozyme Therapeutics’ shares gained 28.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
II-VI’s shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) : This company that invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kopin’s shares gained 94.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP - Free Report) : This late-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
MEI Pharma’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
