Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.57%.
Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
The J. M. Smucker Company Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
The J. M. Smucker Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.02%, compared with the industry average of 4.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.57%.
Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
The J. M. Smucker Company Price and Consensus
The J. M. Smucker Company price-consensus-chart | The J. M. Smucker Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
The J. M. Smucker Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
The J. M. Smucker Company dividend-yield-ttm | The J. M. Smucker Company Quote
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.02%, compared with the industry average of 4.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>