Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
Chegg, Inc. (CHGG - Free Report) : This direct-to-student learning platform, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Chegg, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chegg, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chegg, Inc. Quote
Chegg has a PEG ratio of 1.84, compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Chegg, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Chegg, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Chegg, Inc. Quote
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) :This manufacturer of packaged food and beverage, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote
TreeHouse Foods has a PEG ratio of 3.10, compared with 4.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote
