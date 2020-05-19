Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Quidel’s shares gained 72.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s loss of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Energous Corporation (WATT - Free Report) : This provider of wire-free charging solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Energous’ shares gained 90.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) : This producer of natural gas and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Gulfport Energy’s shares gained more than% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
