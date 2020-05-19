Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Acacia Communications, Inc (ACIA - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote
Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This company that operates colleges, institutions, and universities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 3.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This company that engages in the electricity business carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
Vistra Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote
Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vistra Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vistra Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
