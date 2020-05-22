Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX - Free Report) : This company that provides semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU - Free Report) : This company that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 30 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW - Free Report) : This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX - Free Report) : This company that provides semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote
DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU - Free Report) : This company that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 30 days.
DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Price and Consensus
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. price-consensus-chart | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW - Free Report) : This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus
PFSweb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PFSweb, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>