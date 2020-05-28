Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.20%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.10%.
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG: This food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.53%.
General Mills, Inc. GIS: This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This provider of online and offline education services the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.02%.
