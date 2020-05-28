Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This company that engages in the electricity business carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote

Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vistra Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vistra Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) - free report >>

Published in

communications energy transportation