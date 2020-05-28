Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.10, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS - Free Report) : This oilfield service company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Well Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.61, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) : This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
