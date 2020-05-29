Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:
The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This provider of property and casualty and other insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Allstate has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) : This developer of household, personal care and specialty products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Church & Dwight has a PEG ratio of 3.32, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This provider of postsecondary education, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) : This manufacturer of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.59, compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 29th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:
The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This provider of property and casualty and other insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus
The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote
Allstate has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Allstate Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Allstate Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The Allstate Corporation Quote
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) : This developer of household, personal care and specialty products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Church Dwight Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Church Dwight Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Church Dwight Co., Inc. Quote
Church & Dwight has a PEG ratio of 3.32, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Church Dwight Co., Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Church Dwight Co., Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Church Dwight Co., Inc. Quote
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This provider of postsecondary education, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus
Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
Universal Technical Institute has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Technical Institute Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Technical Institute Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) : This manufacturer of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.59, compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>