Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:

The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This provider of property and casualty and other insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) : This developer of household, personal care and specialty products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Church & Dwight has a PEG ratio of 3.32, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This provider of postsecondary education, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) : This manufacturer of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.59, compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

