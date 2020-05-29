Back to top
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
