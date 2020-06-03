Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) : This developer of prescription medicineshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

AstraZeneca PLC Price and Consensus

AstraZeneca PLC Price and Consensus

AstraZeneca PLC price-consensus-chart | AstraZeneca PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.

AstraZeneca PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

AstraZeneca PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

AstraZeneca PLC dividend-yield-ttm | AstraZeneca PLC Quote

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

BristolMyers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

BristolMyers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

BristolMyers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | BristolMyers Squibb Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.

BristolMyers Squibb Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

BristolMyers Squibb Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

BristolMyers Squibb Company dividend-yield-ttm | BristolMyers Squibb Company Quote

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.9% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.38%.

Devon Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus

KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus

KimberlyClark Corporation price-consensus-chart | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

KimberlyClark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB) - free report >>

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>

BristolMyers Squibb Company (BMY) - free report >>

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical oil-energy