Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) : This developer of prescription medicineshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
AstraZeneca PLC Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.
AstraZeneca PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
BristolMyers Squibb Company Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.
BristolMyers Squibb Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.9% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.38%.
Devon Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
