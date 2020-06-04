Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) : This largest provider of dredging services in the US has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation Price and Consensus
Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation Quote
B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) : This gold producer with three operational mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus
B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This broad-line closeout retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 90 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 149.4% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>