Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This company operates colleges, institutions, and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

