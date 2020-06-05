Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
BRP Group, Inc. (BRP - Free Report) : This insurance distribution firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
Inuvo, Inc (INUV - Free Report) : This Internet marketing and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Rambus, Inc. (RMBS - Free Report) : This company that creates innovative hardware and software technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
BRP Group, Inc. (BRP - Free Report) : This insurance distribution firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
BRP Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Group, Inc. Quote
Inuvo, Inc (INUV - Free Report) : This Internet marketing and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Inuvo, Inc Price and Consensus
Inuvo, Inc price-consensus-chart | Inuvo, Inc Quote
Rambus, Inc. (RMBS - Free Report) : This company that creates innovative hardware and software technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Rambus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rambus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rambus, Inc. Quote
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>