Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 29.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.69, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote
AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AbbVie Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 29.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.69, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>