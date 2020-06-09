Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Anixter International Inc. (AXE - Free Report) : This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
