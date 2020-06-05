Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) : This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.
Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.3%.
