Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation Price and Consensus
KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>