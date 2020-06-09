Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This provider of property and casualty and other insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 1.21, compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Lowe's Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.31, compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

