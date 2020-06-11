New Strong Buy Stocks For June 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This one of the world's largest diversified resource companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH - Free Report) : This company that provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) : This global specialty biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This company that conducts underground and surface gold mining has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO - Free Report) : This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
